Dhanashree Verma makes huge cheating allegation against Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Caught him in…' In the latest episode of Rise And Fall, Dhanashree Verma made a huge cheating allegation on Yuzvendra Chahal. She choreographer claimed to have caught Yuzi cheating within 2 months of their marriage.

New Delhi:

Dhanashree Verma, the dancer, choreographer and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife, is currently making a splash on Amazon MX Player's most talked-about reality show Rise and Fall.

In the latest episode, Dhanashree made a huge cheating allegation against Yuzi. The Instagram socialite claimed that she caught the cricketer cheating in the second month of their wedding.

What did Dhanashree say?

The latest episode of Rise and Fall opened with an open breakfast conversation that revealed a more personal side of the contestants. Kubbra Sait asked Dhanashree Verma, 'When did you realise your relationship wouldn’t work?. Dhanashree replied candidly, 'First year… actually caught him in the second month.' Kubbra, taken aback, reassured her, 'Whenever you’re ready and put yourself out there, you’ll find the most incredible human being.' She smiled and thanked her, setting a warm and reflective tone for the morning.

Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal relationship timeline

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s relationship began during the COVID-19 lockdown when Chahal joined dance classes conducted by Verma, a choreographer. Their professional association soon turned personal and they announced their engagement on August 8, 2020, followed by a private wedding on December 22, 2020, in Gurugram.

Over the next couple of years, the couple shared glimpses of their life on social media, including collaborative dance videos and appearances at cricket matches. However, by 2023, signs of strain emerged as Dhanashree removed 'Chahal' from her Instagram handle and their public interactions reduced, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Reports indicate that they had been living separately since June 2022 and in February 2025, they filed a joint petition for divorce by mutual consent, which was officially granted by the Mumbai family court on March 20, 2025. Contrary to rumours of a Rs 60 crore alimony, Dhanashree clarified she did not demand any.

