Dhamaka OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ravi Teja's action comedy film

Dhamaka OTT release: Ravi Teja's action comedy 'Dhamaka' is all set to make its OTT debut. The movie was released in the theatres on December 23 and received positive reviews from the audience. This movie marked Ravi Teja’s comeback after a series of disappointments throughout the year. The legendary actors donned double roles of Swamy Vivekananda Rao and Anand Chakravarthy in the movie and it also created a milestone as the female lead was seen outperforming the male protagonist in a commercial Telugu cinema. Young sensation Sreeleela starred opposite Ravi Teja.

When and where to watch Dhamaka movie

Dhamaka will be available to stream on Netflix in India from 22 January. Trinadha Rao Nakkina directed this movie which was written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada.

The cast of Dhamaka movie

This movie has an ensemble cast consisting of some of the finest Telugu actors of our generation. The cast includes Ravi Teja, Jayaram, Sreelala, Sachin Khedekar, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Chirag Jani, Hyper Adhi, Mohammad Ali, Pavitra Lokesh, Rajshri Nair, Praveen, Tulasi.

About Dhamaka

The story introduces us to Jayam Pakshitap, alias JP, who happens to be a businessman and the CEO of a company called JP Orbit, known for its ruthless takeovers. He decides to take over Nanda Gopal Chakravarthy’s People Mart and present it as a birthday gift to his son Arya. However, JP faces competition from Nanda Gopal’s son, Anand, who decides to overthrow him. The story also introduces us to Swami, a street-smart unemployed man who is Anand’s doppelganger, living with his family i.e, his father, mother, and sister. He works unsuccessfully and bears the burden of his sister’s impending marriage. Pranavi is his sister’s friend who meets Swami, and the two get attracted to each other. Will they end up together? Or does fate have something else in store for them? Watch the movie and find out.

