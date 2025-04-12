Daveed OTT release date: Here's where you can watch Antony Varghese starrer Malayalam action drama The Malayalam action film Daveed is all set to hit the digital screens in the coming week. Know Daveed's OTT release date here.

Antony Varghese and Mo Ismail starrer Daveed is gearing up for its digital release. The Malayalam boxing drama film which was initially released in theatres on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine's Day couldn't perform well on its opening day. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama film earned Rs 0.9 crores and had an overall Malayalam occupancy of 30.18%. It will be interesting to see if the film gains recognition following its OTT release. The film features Lijo Mol Jose, Nileen Sandra, Aju Varghese and Antony Varghese in the lead roles.

Talking about the film's box office collection, the Malayalam boxing drama managed to earn Rs 5.22 crores in India and Rs 6 crores worldwide, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Where to watch the Malayalam action film Daveed?

Those who couldn't watch this action-packed film in theatres can watch it on the digital screens in the coming week. The Malayalam action film will stream on the OTT platform, ZEE5.

Daveed OTT release date

Antony Varghese's Daveed will hit the digital screens on Friday, April 18, 2025, in the Malayalam language. The OTT platform of ZEE5 Keralam took to its Instagram handle and announced the release date of the film, Daveed. Check the post below:

About Daveed

The film revolves around the life of a former boxer, named Ashiq Abu who is now a lazy bouncer for celebrity events. An encounter with a Turkish star boxer pushes him back into the boxing ring. This movie is directed by Govind Vishnu and produced by Panorama Studios, John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments.

Antony Varghese's work front

The Malayalam actor Antony Varghese was last seen in the crime-action film, 'Kondal' co-starring Raj B Shetty and Shabeer Kallarakkal. The actor will be next seen in Emcy Joseph's directorial Meesha alongside Shine Tom Chacko and Kathir in pivotal roles.

