Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DANISHSAIT Danish Sait's 'One Cut Two Cut' to release on Prime Video in February

Actor-comedian Danish Sait-starrer Kannada comedy adventure "One Cut Two Cut" is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 3, the streamer announced on Monday. According to the makers, the satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, played by Sait, whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four "radical social media activists".

The film is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner. Sharing the update, Danish took to Instagram and wrote, "Massive thanks to Puneeth Anna, @ashwinipuneeth.official & the team @prk.productions for bringing An Gopi from An phone screen to An silver screen 111 One Cut Two Cut directed by my friend @vambho also starring @samyuktahornad is out on Feb 3rd on @primevideoin."

"Honouring Puneeth Rajkumar’s legacy, 'One Cut Two Cut' is one of three movies from the PRK Productions that will premiere on the service across 240 countries and territories," a note from the streamer read.

Actor-producer Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year in October.

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under the PRK banner, the Kannada film is touted as a "comedy-adventure".

The film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar and Sampath Maitreya in pivotal roles.