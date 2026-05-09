Dacoit OTT X review: What internet audience say about Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's film as it streams online

New Delhi:

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s action thriller Dacoit began streaming on Prime Video on May 8, 2026. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film is backed by Annapurna Studios, SS Creations and Suniel Narang Productions. It was initially released in theatres on April 10, 2026 and received a mixed response from audiences.

At the box office, the film opened with Rs 7.63 crore on day one, followed by Rs 8 crore on its second day, and went on to collect Rs 28.45 crore in its first week. As the film arrives on OTT, here's a look at the X reactions to Dacoit.

Dacoit OTT X review

Internet users who have watched the film Dacoit on Prime Video have expressed their thoughts on the film. The movie has received mmixed reviews from OTT audience as some users praised Adivi Sesh's acting and also lauded Anurag Kashyap's climax scene, writing, "@AdiviSesh #Dacoit Didn't expected this at all. What an emotional banger. The climax dialogue's with @anuragkashyap72 hits really different. What an intensive effort from #Mrunal Thanks for making a Love Story."

While some users found the film "average", pointed out flaws like the film had the potentioal and it couldn't deliverd. One user wrote, "Another added, "Apart from the ring scene , everything felt too rushed and stuffed up. The film had potential just couldn't deliver.... #Dacoit."

See other X reactions below:

Dacoit movie review

India TV, in its review of Dacoit, rated the movie with 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads, "Dacoit doesn’t try to be more than what it is - a full-blown masala entertainer. It leans into its style, its attitude, and its larger-than-life moments, and for the most part, that works. The performances, especially by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, keep you invested even when the writing wavers."

Also Read: Dacoit movie release: DYK before Mrunal was cast, Shruti Haasan shot for a few sequences of Adivi Sesh's film