Dacoit OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's film in Hindi?

New Delhi:

Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha fared poorly at the box office. Consequently, it was released shortly thereafter on the OTT platform Prime Video; however, there was a twist, the film was initially released only in the South Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Since then, there has been considerable excitement surrounding the film among Hindi-speaking audiences, and that wait is now over. The release of the film's Hindi version has officially been announced.

Where to watch Dacoit in Hindi?

Specifically, Anurag Kashyap has confirmed the OTT release of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha in Hindi. The director announced the release by sharing the film's poster on Instagram. He made the announcement regarding the Hindi version's OTT release just a day ago. While sharing the poster, he included a caption that read, 'Revenge in love, or revenge through love?'

Furthermore, alongside the film's poster, Anurag Kashyap also revealed the OTT release date for the Hindi version within the caption itself. According to Anurag Kashyap's post, the film will be available to watch in Hindi on the OTT platform Prime Video. It is scheduled to begin streaming on June 5, 2026.

Dacoit box office collection

It is worth noting that the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer, Dacoit, failed to generate significant revenue at the box office. The situation was such that it could not even recover its production budget. According to Sacnilk, the film's budget was Rs 65 crore, whereas its net collection in India stood at Rs 36.69 crore.

Its overseas collection amounted to Rs 13.58 crore, bringing its total gross collection in India to Rs 56.14 crore. The film was a major box office flop. Meanwhile, even though it was released on OTT in South Indian languages ​​earlier, it did not perform particularly well. Now, following that, it is making its debut in Hindi.

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