Daaku Maharaj OTT Release Date: Here's where you can watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's 100 crore film From theaters to the box office, South cinema's veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Daaku Maharaj has rocked it all. Now the film is available on OTT.

The veteran actor of South cinema, Nandamuri Balakrishna, entertained the audience through his action thriller film Daaku Maharaj. This film performed brilliantly at the box office and now its available on OTT as well. Earlier, reports suggested that the OTT version of the film features no scenes of Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela. Read further to find out the truth.

On which day will Daaku Maharaj be released on OTT

Daaku Maharaj features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol. After a successful run at the box office, the film is out on OTT. Daaku Maharaj released on Netflix on February 21 in Hindi and Telugu. For the unversed, the film was released on the big screen on January 12. Initially, this movie was released in all languages ​​except the Hindi belt. The movie performed brilliantly at the box office on the opening weekend. Later, it got a decent response in the Hindi release on January 24.

If we look at the total box office collection of Daaku Maharaj, this Nandamuri Balakrishna film did a total business of 89 crores at the domestic box office. The worldwide earnings of the film were around 130 crores.

Urvashi's scenes were not removed from the OTT version

After not seeing Urvashi in the OTT release poster, speculation started among the people that her scenes had been removed. Many jokes were made about her, after which Netflix India shared a post in which Urvashi was included, not once but twice. Moreover, her scenes were not removed from Netflix.

Cast of Daaku Maharaj

Daaku Maharaj is a Telugu language action-drama, directed by Bobby Kolli. It also stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Rishi, Chandini Choudhary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Vishwavant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren and Ravi Kishan along with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

