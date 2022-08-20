Cuttputlli Trailer: Akshay Kumar back in cop uniform to catch merciless serial killer, watch gripping video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMPRITTAM Cuttputlli

Cuttputlli Trailer: Akshay Kumar will stop at nothing. Even if his last three in 2022 failed at the box office, Khiladi Kumar won't stop to deliver. A little over a week after Raksha Bandhan released in theaters, Akshay has brought forth another film. This time, it's a thriller. The Bollywood superstar has donned the police uniform again as he is on a case to catch a serial killer.

In the gripping video, he is seen in the hill town of Kasuali which is threatened by brutal murders. Akshay is on the case and he is waiting for the killer to make one mistake. Much different from his three films this year-- Raksha Bandhan, Bachhan Paandey and Samrat Prthiviraj, Cuttputlli appears to be a promising thriller that can keep the viewers to edge. Blue tones and Akshay's resolved stance works in film's favour. There's Rakul Preet Singh too in the film. However, we don't get to see much of her yet. Watch Cuttputlli Trailer's official video here:

Keeping up its tradition of backing content-driven films, Pooja Entertainment dropped the trailer of their suspense thriller 'Cuttputlli' on Friday. Joined by Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, Ranjit Tewari, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Akshay and the Disney+ Hotstar Head of Content and HSM Entertainment Network, Gaurav Banerjee, were seen at the trailer launch.

The trailer was released in the most innovative way at an event where Akshay was seen performing, literally, as a 'Cuttputli' (puppet) hanging from various strings. This stunning act was choreographed by Shiamak Davar.

Pooja Entertainment helms fresh and entertaining content that resonates with the audience and this real-life thriller has been brilliantly adapted for a pan-India audience. In this suspense thriller, Akshay will be seen as a man on a mission to hunt for a serial killer who is out somewhere in Kasauli.

The film is a gripping adaptation of the real-life case of Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, a serial killer from the days of the former Soviet Union.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, the film will premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

-- with IANS inputs

