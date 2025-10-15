Culpa Nuestra OTT release date: Our Fault release time in India Our Fault, the third part of Culpables trilogy picks up four years after Noah and Nick's breakup. Read further to know its release time in India.

Spanish film Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault in English) is releasing on Prime Video in some time now. The three part film series that is coming to and end on October 16 features Nicole Wallace in the role of Noah and Gabriel Guevara as Nick.

The anticipation for Prime Video movie seems high and it will be interesting to see if Noah and Nick will be able to resolve their issues or will they take different routes. But before that let's find out, when is the film hitting Prime Video in India.

Out Fault release time in India

Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) will is releasing Amazon Prime Video on 16 October 2025, globally at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). So in India, viewers can start streaming from 9:30 AM IST on October 16, 2025.

Story so far

The Culpables trilogy (based on Mercedes Ron’s novels) centres on the fraught, forbidden love between Noah and Nick (step-siblings), who fall for each other after Noah moves in with her mother’s new husband.

In My Fault (Culpa Mia), they go over lines, challenge assumptions, and struggle with their attraction. In Your Fault (Culpa Tuya), they introduce new tensions: professional goals, family meddling, betrayals, and secrets push their relationship to the limit.

And at the end of the second film, they go their separate ways. The last scene shows Noah stopping by her father's grave looking for closure and Nick seems tormented by unfinished business.

What to expect from Our Fault

Our Fault picks up four years after their breakup. Their inevitable reunion happens at the wedding of their best friends, Jenna and Lion, which forces old wounds to resurface.

Nick, now heir to a business empire, still carries anger and past betrayals. Noah, carving out a career of her own, must decide if what remains between them is worth revisiting. Their inability to forgive could be the greatest barrier.

The film is directed by Domingo Gonzalez, co-written with Sofia Cuenca, and produced under Pokeepsie Films (led by Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang).

