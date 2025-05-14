Criminal Justice Season 4 Trailer Out: Pankaj Tripathi to return with an even more intense court case | Watch Pankaj Tripathi is making a comeback to rule the OTT screen once again. The fourth season of 'Criminal Justice' will be released soon, but before that, the makers have shared the trailer of this series.

New Delhi:

One murder, two accused and three truths colliding in the court! Famous OTT lawyer Madhav Mishra is returning once again with his most complicated case to date. Yes! 'Criminal Justice: A Family Matter', the fourth season of this popular series, will hit our OTT screens soon. Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India, the new season will stream only on JioHotstar from May 29. In this season, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in important roles along with talented actors like Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Khushboo Atre, Barkha Singh, Atma Prakash Mishra, Mita Vashisht and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Criminal Justice season 4 story

This time, the story revolves around an influential family that is caught in the crossfire of a sensational murder. What starts as a simple argument soon turns into a battle between three different truths in the courtroom. Each side has its truth and each one seems more credible than the last. As always, Madhav Mishra is busy searching for the truth amidst this confusion with his unique style and moral understanding.

What does Pankaj Tripathi have to say about S4?

Pankaj Tripathi said, 'This season of Criminal Justice is not just Madhav Mishra's return to the courtroom, but it is an intense battle of wits. This time, he is battling his deadliest opponents and pleading a case that has many layers. Playing the role of Madhav Mishra and shooting for this show has always been a learning experience for me. I love this character very much and now it seems as if it has become a version of me. Many talented actors have also joined us in this season, who have made the story even more powerful. I am happy that my fans will be able to watch this show on JioHotstar.'

