Con City OTT release X reaction: Here's what online users have to say about the Tamil movie

New Delhi:

The crime comedy Con City by Arjun Das is available for viewing on OTT after its theatrical release. It has been directed by Harish Durairaj and stars Arjun Das, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, and others. The film was released in theaters on June 26, 2026, and received excellent reviews from the audience.

After its digital released, several users tuned into the OTT giant to not only watch the film, but have also shared their review on X. but before having a look at that, know on which platform has Arjun Das' film landed.

Where to watch Con City on OTT

Con City premiered on OTT on July 24, 2026. The film is available for streaming on Netflix in various languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Confirming the film's OTT release, Netflix India South wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Idhu family drama va? Illa drama family ah? Paathu therinjukonga (Is this a family drama? Or is it a family full of drama? Watch it and find out.)."

Con City X review

A X user shared his review online and wrote, 'Con City tries a Mix of Lucky Bhaskar x Tourist Family & gets few scenes from each flavour working but overall not enough in either! Lotta places feel very conveniently done lacking the needed tension...'

Another X user wrote, 'Concity - Smart Idea, Convenient Writing, Zero Logic, Repetetive Scenes & Lengthy RT. Gud Music & Visuals. Neat Casting. Arjun Das did complete justice. Anna Ben has less scope. Vadivukarasi-Yogibabu Combo’s Comedy is the only releif. BELOW AVERAGE!'

See some other X reactions here:

More details about the film

Apart from Arjun Das, Con City also features other cast members like Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Akhilan, Nanda Gopal, Sakshi Vaidya, Madhan Dhakshinamoorthy, Sathanand and VTV Ganesh in prominent roles. The duration of the film is 2 hours 25 minutes. As per the official synopsis of the film available on Netflix, "Following the consequence of using an improbable windfall resulting in a brutal gang kidnapping one of theirs, ex-con artists need to turn to crime again for one final heist." To get a brief idea about the plot, take a look at the movie trailer below:

Con City's collection at the box office

As per the reports of the box office industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil film Con City collected Rs 4.80 crore at the Indian box office while the total gross collection of the film in India is Rs 5.51 crore. The movie has been awarded with IMDb rating 8.7 out of 10 by over 1,000 registered users.

Also Read:

Arjun Das' Con City arrives on OTT; know streaming platform, cast, runtime and box office