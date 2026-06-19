Cocktail 2 OTT Platform: Here's where Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika's film will stream after its theatrical run

New Delhi:

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally arrived in theatres on Friday (June 19) and is drawing attention from cinemalovers across the country. Directed by Homi Adajania, the second part of the 2012 romantic drama Cocktail, titled Cocktail 2, opened amid high expectations.

As audiences head to cinemas to watch the film, many are also curious about its OTT release plans. Read on to know where this film will stream after its theatrical run.

Cocktail 2 OTT Platform

The romantic drama Cocktail 2 will be available to stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. The film's OTT streaming platform was revealed along with its theatrical release announcement.

Also Read: Cocktail 2 X Review: Did Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film impress audiences?