Christmas 2022: Romantic-comedies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and others

Falling For Christmas

Lindsay Lohan is seen in the role of a spoiled heiress in falling For Christmas. She loses her memory during a ski accident and crosses paths with a young widower who takes care of her. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

Love Hard

An L.A.-based writer decides to surprise her dating-app crush in person for the holiday and finds out that he is a catfish. In an interesting twist, he promises to introduce her to the man in the picture if she plays the part of her girlfriend for the holidays. Love Hard is available to watch on Netflix.

Last Christmas

As soon as a struggling Christmas store owner meets a mysterious stranger, her life takes a 360-degree turn. She learns many truths about herself as they fall in love. Watch Last Christmas on Prime Video.

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince is just a fairytale coming true. When a reporter flies to Aldovia to get some scoop on the scandalous Prince, she realizes that she has fallen in love with him after knowing more about him. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

The Holiday

One of the most popular Christmas movies, The Holiday released in 2006 but has been an all-time favorite of many. Two women live each other's lives during the holidays as they swap homes. You can watch the film on Prime Video.

Serendipity

The 2001 film starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale is for all the hopeless romantics. Serendipity is about two people who meet around the holidays and then do not see each other for 10 years. While they thought they will be together forever, fate had other plans. Will they end up together? The film is available to watch online on Prime Video.

When Harry Met Sally

Definitely, one of the most popular movies, When Harry Met Sally is a must-watch this Christmas. The film is about two friends who try to figure out if men and women can ever be friends. The movie also has some of the best Christmas songs. It is available to watch on Prime Video and HBO Max.

