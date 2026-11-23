Netflix has announced the sequel to its 2023 heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, giving fans a reason to revisit the world of unexpected twists and high-stakes robberies. In the official announcement post, the OTT joint also confirmed that Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal will reprise their roles.

The streaming platform shared the announcement on social media with a quirky teaser, confirming that Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 will premiere on December 17.

Netflix's official announcement

The announcement came with the caption, "Chor phir se nikal ke bhagne wala hai. Are you ready? Watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, out 17 December, only on Netflix!"

The return of Yami and Sunny brings the original lead pair back together for another instalment. While the announcement has confirmed the sequel's release date and returning actors, further details about the storyline are awaited.

What is Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga about?

The original film, released on Netflix in March 2023, featured Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. Directed by Ajay Singh, the thriller revolved around a flight attendant and her boyfriend, who planned to steal a collection of diamonds to clear an old debt.

However, their plan took an unexpected turn when the aircraft was hijacked. What followed was a series of twists, shifting loyalties and revelations that kept viewers guessing about the real intentions of the characters.

Yami played Neha Grover, while Sunny portrayed Ankit Sethi. Sharad Kelkar was seen as RAW officer Parvez Shaikh. The film was produced by Maddock Films and released directly on Netflix.