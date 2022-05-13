Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya locks OTT premiere date, know when and where to stream

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRIMEVIDEOIN Acharya locks May 20 as OTT premiere date

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest film Acharya, which also features his son Ram Charan in an extended cameo, has locked its OTT premiere date after releasing in theaters on April 29. The latest Telugu action film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 20 and will be available in more than 240 countries and territories to the viewers.

Acharya is a socio-political actioner, revolving around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. Acharya shows Ram Charan as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river.

Read: RRR OTT release: Date, where to watch, trailer, movie review, HD images of Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film

Amazon Prime Video made an announcement regarding the OTT release date of Acharya in a social media post on Friday. "They call him Acharya because he always teaches them a lesson. #AcharyaOnPrime, May 20 (sic)," read a Twitter post from Prime Video.

Read: Indian Matchmaking 2 promo out! Sima 'Aunty' is back 'giving happiness to others'

Acharya is the first film that features the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The hype surrounding it has been massive. It is directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan is fresh off the success of RRR, co-starring Jr NTR and will be seen in Shankar's next with Kiara Advani.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, will be seen in Godfather, Bholaa Shankar, and a couple of other movies. In Godfather, Salman Khan is also playing a cameo role.