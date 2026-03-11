Chiraiya on OTT: Here's when and where you can stream Divya Dutta's social drama online

New Delhi:

Actress Divya Dutta is gearing up for the release of her upcoming social drama film, Chiraiya. The film addresses serious issues like men claiming control over women's bodies after marriage and marital injustice.

Directed by Shashant Shah, Chiraiya features Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. Read on to know when and where you can stream this film online.

Chiraiya on OTT release date and platform

Viewers will be able to stream Divya Dutta's Chiraiya on JioHotstar starting March 20, 2026. The description of Chiraiya on JioHotstar reads, "Kamlesh puts her happily married life at stake when she asks society and her family a question: Why is consent unimportant after marriage?"

The makers dropped the film's official trailer on March 6, 2026. While sharing the trailer video, JioHotstar wrote, "Ek adarsh parivaar. Ek dabaa hua sacch. Aur ek awaaz jo chup rehne se inkaar karti hai. Hotstar Specials: Chiraiya, Streaming 20th March only on Jiohotstar (sic)." Take a look below:

So far, the official trailer of Chiraiya has garnered over 162K views on YouTube. Social media users have praised the film's storyline and shared their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "What a powerful trailer! Prasanna Bisht shines in every frame, the role looks so intense and real. This is important cinema that challenges norms" Another added, "Nice topic."

Chiraiya: Cast and production details

Besides Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, the film Chiraiya stars Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi, and others. It is produced by SVF Entertainment.

Divya Dutta's work front

On the work front, Divya Dutta was last seen in Telugu drama 'Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans' alongside Aadhi, Chaitanya Rao and Sai Kumar. The series was aired on Sony LIV platform. She will be next seen in Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming series tentatively titled Ghooskhor Pandat. The 48-year-old actress is best known for her roles in films like Veer-Zaara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Badlapur and Delhi 6.

