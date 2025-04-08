Chhorii 2, Chhaava to Black Mirror Season 7, OTT releases of the week Apart from theaters, several awaited web series and films are ready to be released on OTT in April. Let us know which movies and web shows are included in the list.

Entertainment nowadays is not only consumed through theatres but also on OTT platforms. Like March, April will also be full of OTT entertainment as many most awaited web series and movies are going to knock in the upcoming OTT release. The special thing is that this week some South films are debuting on OTT, in which the Tamil movie 'Perusu' will premiere on Netflix on April 11 while the Malayalam film 'Praveenkudu Shappu' will release on SonyLIV on the same day. So let's have a look at films releasing on OTT this week.

G20

Release Date - April 10

OTT Platform - Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Antony Starr, Marsai Martin

Viola Davis becomes the first president in this high-octane action-thriller directed by Patricia Riggen. In this, the actress plays the role of US President Daniel Sutton who is set to attend a G20 summit, which is targeted by terrorists. President Sutton then comes into her hero mode.

Black Mirror Season 7

Release Date - April 10

OTT Platform - Netflix

Cast: Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Cristin Milioti, Chris O'Dowd, Issa Rae

Charlie Brooker's dark-comedy anthology series returns this week with six new episodes. Two of these are based on previous seasons such as USS Callister and Bandersnatch. The audience was waiting for this dystopian drama for a long time as all its previous seasons were hits.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 6

Release Date - April 11

OTT Platform - Jio Hotstar

Cast: Damandeep, Sharad Kelkar, Sanket Mhatre

The popular animated mythology series produced by Graphic India and Sharad Devarajan is based on the life of Hanuman. This time, Hanuman is going to bring Sanjivani booti for Laxman before it is too late. At the same time, Ravana will be seen preventing Hanuman from reaching Dronagiri mountain. In the new season, it will be seen that Hanuman vows to save his friend-brother Laxman.

Chhorii 2

Release Date - April 11

OTT Platform - Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Nusrat Bharucha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani

This film is a sequel to Chhori. In the story, Sakshi (Nushrat Bharucha) starts a new life with her daughter Ishani, who has an incurable disease. She moves back with her child to the haunted village from where she once escaped. It will premiere on Prime Video on 11 April 2025 in more than 240 countries worldwide.

Chhaava

Release Date: April 11

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna

Vicky Kaushal's period drama which has been running in theatres for the last 50 days will be seen hitting Netflix this Friday. 2025's highest-grossing Bollywood film so far is based on the life history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his battle against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

