Charlie Cox aka Daredevil officially enters She-Hulk, fans go berserk | WATCH VIDEO

Image Source : TWITTER/@DAREDEVIL_SHOTS Charlie Cox as Daredevil or Matt Murdock in She-Hulk

Charlie Cox aka Daredevil is all set to appear in the currently running Disney+ series She-Hulk. The character of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil has been a fan favourite. After his brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and its extended cut, the character's appearance in She-Hulk was teased earlier. Now, Cox is all set to be introduced to the series. A new video has shown glimpses of Daredevil, who will appear in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk. Fans expressed their excitement by trending #Daredevil on social media.

She-Hulk teaser introduces Daredevil

A new She-Hulk teaser video has given a glimpse of Daredevil and his alter ego Matt Murdock. The new footage reveals Murdock telling Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) that she's in a unique position to "do some real good." It also unveiled a new look at Daredevil's red and yellow suit. A stunning look at Murdock's golden cowl was also revealed in the new trailer.

Fans react to Daredevil's return

Earlier, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany had described Daredevil's return as "amazing." She also teased that her character will be "best friends" with Murdock in the series. Meanwhile, series producer Jessica Gao revealed that fans will see "a lighter side of that character," indicating that his presence will fit in the comedic side of the show. As the new footage revealed Cox as Daredevil, fans took to social media to lavish praise on the show and the character.

