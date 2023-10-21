Chandramukhi 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Kangana Ranaut's comedy horror

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chandramukhi 2 was released in theatres on September 28.

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's film Chandramukhi 2 was release in cinemas on September 28. Within a month of its theatrical release, the horror comedy flick is all set to land on OTT platform. Streaming giant Netflix on Saturday took to its social media accounts to announce the release date of Chandramukhi 2 on the platform. Netflix shared a poster of the film and captioned it, ''Screaming: Cause Chandramukhi is going to have us on the edge of our seats soon! Chandramukhi 2, streams on 26th Oct on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!''

Check out the post:

A day after Chandramukhi 2 release, South superstar Rajinikanth sent his best wishes to the film's director P Vasu and wrote, ''My best wishes to director P Vasu for presenting his biggest blockbuster Chandramukhi in a completely new angle as a great entertainer to cinema lovers, and to Raghava Lawrence for his wonderful acting and the entire team.''

About the film

Chandramukhi 2 follows the story of an affluent family who somehow triggers the centuries-old feud between Vettaiyan Raja and Chandramukhi. The film progresses as the family encounters paranormal activities and tries to resolve the matter. It also stars Lakshmi Menon in a key role.

Apart from Kangana and Raghava, the film also stars Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Originally scheduled for a September 15 release, the film's premiere was delayed to September 28 due to technical reasons. The film also marks Ranaut's second Tamil film after Thalaivii.

The music of the film is composed by MM Keeravani and produced by Subaskaran Allirahaj under the banner Lyca Productions,

