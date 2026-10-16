Chaar Yaar trailer out now; four friends turn to crime in early 2000s Mumbai as Prime Video unveils new series

The web series Chaar Yaar is set to premiere on Prime Video this October. The series weaves together themes of friendship, poverty and crime. Find out who these four friends are.

The makers have released the trailer for Chaar Yaar, which promises a blend of action, thrills and friendship. It features Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub and Prayrak Mehta in key roles.

What is the trailer like?

The web series Chaar Yaar begins with four boys from middle-class families who are struggling financially. A turning point in their lives changes everything. To escape poverty, the four friends hatch a plan to commit a theft. However, they end up stealing a valuable vintage vehicle by mistake, which they then hide. News of the theft spreads, reaching everyone from the police to major criminal syndicates involved in vehicle theft.

Soon, everyone is searching for them. Eventually, the four friends fall into the clutches of a dangerous gang, drawing them into a series of perilous situations.

The trailer for Chaar Yaar is 2 minutes and 19 seconds long and is packed with high-octane action and thrills. It is well-edited, although the pace is quite rapid. If your attention wanders for even a second, you might lose track of the narrative. Furthermore, the trailer reveals enough of the plot to give viewers a clear idea of the story.

Watch the trailer here:

What the cast and creator said about Chaar Yaar

Creator and director Vinay Waikul said the series explores the uncertainty of life and how four friends find themselves in a situation far bigger than they had imagined. He added that their friendship becomes the one thing that could help them navigate the crisis. Waikul also praised the ensemble cast, saying the actors brought their characters to life.

Prayrak Mehta, who plays Jay, described his character as someone who thinks before speaking and is usually the person his friends turn to when things go wrong. He said Jay’s intelligence is both his biggest strength and his weakness, and that playing him involved exploring different stages of the character’s transformation. Mehta added that the story of four friends trying to make something of their lives could connect with young viewers.

Saqib Ayub, who plays Tony, said the series offered a different kind of action experience from his previous projects, including Farzi, Bambai Meri Jaan and Undekhi. He enjoyed the car chases and large-scale sequences, but also valued the chance to play an ordinary Bombay boy after previously portraying more flamboyant characters.

For Purav Jha, who plays Saahil, Chaar Yaar marks a major milestone in his acting career after years of creating content. He said the role pushed him into a new world and challenged him through action training. Jha also spoke about learning from Waikul and working with his co-stars.

Naman Jain, who plays Sameer, said he enjoyed portraying a character who finds humour even when things are going wrong. He added that Sameer has different shades as the story progresses, while the natural camaraderie among the four lead actors made their time on set more enjoyable.

Cast and release date

Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub and Prayrak Mehta play the four close friends in the lead roles. Sai Tamhankar, Sikandar Kher, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Chunky Panday and Bhagavathi Perumal will also be seen in significant roles.

The series is directed by Vinay Waikul, with the screenplay written by Sambit Mishra and Saurabh Sawant. It is produced by Pranati Nagarsheth, Niraj Nagarsheth and P.S. Shyam under the banner of Pink Window Production Pvt. Ltd.

The series has been developed by BBC Studios India. Chaar Yaar will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2026.

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