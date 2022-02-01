Can't wait for Ajay Devgn's Rudra? 6 investigative crime thrillers you must check out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGARM/VISHWAKSENS 6 investigative crime thrillers you must check out

The recently revealed trailer of Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has raised the anticipation for the upcoming web series. It follows the story of DCP Rudra Veer Singh (Ajay) and delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them down.

If you are fans of the genre of investigative thrillers, we bring to you a list of Indian shows and movies that are similar to Rudra that you can enjoy ahead of its launch.

Abhay

ZEE5 original Abhay is a cop show starring Kunal Kemmu that follows the story of special crimes detective Abhay Pratap Singh who uses his capability to think like criminals to apprehend them. Each episode presents a new threat for Abhay with an overarching arc to the storyline. Kunal's intense avatar as a man on a mission makes this a binge-worthy series.

Asur

This pulpy investigative thriller has all the ingredients that will hold you to the edge of your seat. Two forensic experts deep dive into the psycholgy of a serial killer and uncover the mystery behind their motive. The show blends mythology, suspense and crime and is perfect for a thrill ride.

HIT: The First Case

Starring Vishwak Sen as a cop, HIT: The First case is a mystery thriller film that will keep you guessing till the end. In uncovering the truth about a girl's disappearance, Vicky (Vishwak) must dig deep into his own past, in time to save his girlfriend. The pacing of the movie and its various twists and turns are the biggest draws. HIT is soon going to get a Hindi version as well.

Byomkesh Bakshi

If you a hardcore lover of crime and investigative stories, nothing will serve you well than revisiting Rajit Kapoor starrer Byomkesh Bakshi. The characterisation of Byomkesh makes his truth-deduction skills enjoyable and relevant even today.

Raat Akeli Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui leads this crime thriller with his unlikely cop character Jatil Yadav, who must battle within to solve the mystery of a patriarch's murder in his own house. This movie has a classic whodunit plot and is fueled by Nawaz's invested performance.

Undekhi

This offbeat crime thriller is one to watch if you haven't already. The gripping narrative and its atmospheric setting reel you in as a viewer. In the cold and dark of Manali hills, DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) takes on the system to uncover the truth behind two brutal murders.