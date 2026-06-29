Can you watch From Season 4 Episode 10 in Hindi? Here's everything we know

New Delhi:

The season finale of the Prime Video series From premiered in India on Monday, June 29. The finale was released in two languages - English and a Hindi dubbed version. Here's all you need to know for the audience eagerly awaiting how the second-to-last season of the show concludes.

What is From about?

The series follows the desperate struggle of unwilling residents trapped within a mysterious and nightmarish town in middle America. Set in the horror and science-fiction genres, the series features surprising twists and turns that keep viewers hooked until the very last episode.

From has received tremendous love from audiences. The highly unique storyline and the thrilling atmosphere of the series have built a dedicated fanbase, especially in India.

All you need to know about the cast of From

The cast of From comprises Harold Perrineau, alongside other actors who appear in the series, including Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Ricky He, Hannah Cheramy, Scott McCord, Elizabeth Saunders, Chloe Van Landschoot, and Kaelen Ohm.

It was developed by John Griffin and was produced by Josh Appelbaum, Jack Bender, Adrienne Erickson, Mike Larocca, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo.

What to expect from the season finale of From?

As per the logline on Prime Video, this is what you can expect from the finale episode: "The closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes. Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed."

The season finale is titled 'If a Tree Falls in the Forest...', and has a runtime of 50 minutes.

Is this the final season of From?

The answer is no. In a recent joint statement, show runners John Griffin, Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender have revealed that the show would be coming back for a final season, From Season 5, and would mark a highly anticipated end to all mysteries regarding Tabitha, Boyd, and the other inhabitants of the town. It has been revealed that the production of the fifth season of From is currently underway.

With inputs from Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with India TV.

Also read: From Season 4 Episode 10 leaves X impressed; fans praise the gripping finale | See reactions