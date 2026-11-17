Ananya Panday is set to return as Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary with the second season of Call Me Bae. The season premieres two years after Call Me Bae first released in 2024. The new season is expected to take off from her complicated love life and a demanding career in journalism.

When is Call Me Bae Season 2 releasing?

Prime Video has announced that the eight-episode series of Call Me Bae Season 2 will premiere worldwide on December 17, 2026. In the announcement poster, Ananya Panday is seen announcing her show, where she says that she is back. She lies atop a pink auto in heavy traffic. Take a look:

The upcoming season picks up Bae's story as she finds herself dealing with a complicated love life despite making progress in her career. With two suitors vying for her attention, she will have to navigate romance, heartbreak and difficult choices. Her close circle of friends will also return, with their much-loved Behen Code facing new challenges. The group will also welcome a new member, played by Shruti Kamal Haasan.

Call Me Bae Season 2 cast

Apart from Ananya Panday in the lead role, the new season features Shruti Kamal Haasan in a key role. The returning cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

What the makers said about Call Me Bae Season 2

Speaking about the show's return, producer Karan Johar said the response to the first season encouraged the team to explore a new phase in Bae's life while retaining the elements that audiences enjoyed. He said, “The love and response to Season 1 reaffirmed that audiences connected deeply with Bae’s tumultuous journey and her unapologetic approach to life. With Season 2, we wanted to take that world further, exploring new facets of Bae while retaining the humour, heart, and irreverent spirit that was widely loved. We are excited to reunite with Prime Video to bring viewers a new phase of Bae’s life, as she and her beloved behens embark on another chapter filled with laughter, emotion, and plenty of chaos.”

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Call Me Bae Season 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment. Somen Mishra and Collin D’Cunha serve as executive producers. The series is created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written it alongside Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Nittal Chandarana.

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