BTS Monuments Beyond The Star on Disney+ Hotstar: Release Date India, How to Watch K-pop series online

BTS Monuments Beyond The Star on Disney+ Hotstar: Are you a K-pop fan and love BTS? Are you one of those who can't decide their bias among Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook? Well, seems like things will be easier for you as BTS will be coming up with new docu-series. The show will feature your favourite Korean idols and the Indian ARMY will get a closer at their lives. The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and HYBE announced a global content collaboration that will see both companies working together to showcase creative excellence from South Korea’s music and entertainment industry to the world stage. The agreement includes global distribution of five major content titles from HYBE, which include two exclusive series featuring 21st century pop icons BTS. Know what are the new K-pop shows on the Disney+ Hotstar, BTS' docu series' India release date and more here:

Three of HYBE’s projects coming to Disney’s streaming services include:

BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA

This exclusive cinematic 4K concert film features BTS’ live performance in Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021. Performing Billboard hit songs “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” this was the first time in two years since the pandemic that the band met fans in person.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation

An original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy. The program features the five friends venturing on a surprise trip and enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities.

BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR

This original docu-series follows the incredible journey of 21st century pop icons BTS. With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter. The docu-series will be available exclusively on Disney’s streaming services next year.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+,” said Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company. “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists,” said Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE. “The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”