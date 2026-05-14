Bridgerton Season 5: Netflix announces release timeline, THESE characters to lead new season | Details

New Delhi:

There is good news for fans of Bridgerton, as Netflix has shared an update about the upcoming season. Season 4 of the hit romantic drama was recently released in two parts, with Part 1 arriving in January 2026 and Part 2 in February 2026.

Now, the makers have confirmed that Season 5 is on the way and have also revealed the lead characters who will be heading the new season. Read on to find out when Bridgerton Season 5 will release and what its storyline will be.

Bridgerton Season 5 release timeline

According to Netflix's Tudum, the fifth season of Bridgerton will be released in 2027 and Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza will be leading the season as Lady Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling.

Expressing her excitement for Bridgerton Season 5, Hannah Dodd said in a statement said, "When you spend so much time with a character, you genuinely do want them to be happy. So I am really looking forward to [Francesca] feeling like she deserves love."

Bridgerton Season 5: What is the new story about?

Bridgerton Season 5 will focus on the love story between Michaela and the widowed Lady Francesca. The series showrunner Jess Brownell in a statement said, "I’ve said from the beginning that this show, in so many ways, is about allowing people to see themselves represented, allowing themselves to dream, and imagine themselves in these fantastical roles." He also added, "It never felt right to not be inclusive of queer love as well within that fantasy."

Bridgerton Season 5 announcement

The streaming giant Netflix announced on March 24, 2026, that Bridgerton Season 5 is now in production and shared the official announcement video on social media. The YouTube logline read, "Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again… Bridgerton Season 5 is now in production."

This is a developing story.

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