Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release time in India: When to watch the final four episodes on Netflix?

One of the biggest OTT releases of the year, Bridgerton season 4's second part, is just around the corner. Netflix has already kept people hooked with the release of teaser, trailer, posters and new stills from the set. After Daphne, Anthony and Colin, Season 4 introduced us to Bridgerton number 4, Benedict's love story.

The sixth sibling, Francesca's marriage, is also a major plot of the season, along with Colin-Penelope's return. But fans seem most excited for the return of Jonathan Bailey, aka Anthony and Simon Ashley, aka Kate Sharma.

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 release time in India

Bridgerton season 4 consists of eight episodes and is divided into two parts. Bridgerton season 4 part 1, which featured the first four episodes, was released in India on January 29, at 1:30 PM.

Same way Bridgerton season 4 part 2, with the second half of the show, will hit Netflix on February 26 at the same time, i.e., 1:30 PM.

Where to watch Bridgerton season 4 online

Bridgerton Season 4's second part will also stream exclusively on Netflix. The previous three seasons are also available on the OTT giant.

Bridgerton season 4 cast: Who plays what?

Luke Thompson - Benedict Bridgerton

Yerin Ha - Sophie Baek

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley - Kate Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan - Penelope Bridgerton

Luke Newton - Colin Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell - Violet Bridgerton

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 plot: Benedict Bridgerton to reunite with Sophie Baek

Season 4 shifted its focus to Benedict, the artistic and free-spirited second Bridgerton brother. His storyline was as expected based on An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in Julia Quinn’s series. Yerin Ha joined the series as Sophie Baek, Benedict's love interest. Sophie's character follows a Cinderella like arc, navigating class divides and hidden identity in Regency era London.

However, despite yearning, love and desperation, the two were seen parting ways in by the end of part 1. Now Bridgerton season 4 part 2 will open gate for the two love birds to find ways to each other.

