Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is a huge disservice to Kanthony fandom; why it should not be tolerated

Ever since Season 2 made Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton one of the show's most compelling couples, their love story has continued to command fierce loyalty. The slow burn, the tension, the emotional payoff and the layered performances turned 'Kanthony' into more than just a ship name. It was a cultural moment. So, when Season 4 treats these characters to minor appearances and lackluster emotional growth, fans feel the absence of these characters.

As Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 takes centre stage with Benedict and Sophie's romance, a section of the fandom has found itself asking an uncomfortable question: Where are Kate and Anthony and why were they sidelined so brutally?

The Viscount and Viscountess who were absent!

This is not to say that fans of Benedict's long-awaited love life should be ignored. Every Bridgerton sibling should have their own spotlight. The problem is that Kate and Anthony's characters are reduced to minor players, doing a disservice not only to these characters but to the fans who fell in love with them too. As Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton, their inclusion should be significant to the narrative. They are no longer minor players in the Bridgerton hierarchy. They are leading players within the hierarchy.

The biggest source of frustration among fans is the untapped potential of Kate and Anthony's storyline in Season 4. It could have delved deeper into Kate's role as Viscountess, her interactions within society, and her role as a mentor to her younger siblings, or even hints of her married life to Anthony.

X users question makers

This can be seen in the reaction of the fandom online. For many viewers, the story of Kate as a woman of color finding love and power in Regency England was groundbreaking in the world that the show was created in. Reducing her screen time could be a disservice to that story and the emotional investment that was made in that story.

Television as a medium thrives on the idea of ensemble casts and Bridgerton has always prided itself on that. However, there needs to be balance. Recognising the popularity and importance of the storylines featuring Kate and Anthony does not diminish Benedict and Sophie’s love story. It actually makes the world more complete.

In a series built on passion and devotion, ignoring a fandom that helped elevate the show's global success is not wise. Kate and Anthony's story may have reached its romantic resolution, but their journey within the Bridgerton legacy is far from over.

