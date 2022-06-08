Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BOMANIRANI Boman Irani to make OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar's 'Masoom', series to release on June 17

Disney+ Hotstar is ready to pack a punch with another nail-biting psychological thriller, Masoom. Set in Falauli, Punjab, the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition. The six-episode series, releasing on 17th June, will see the digital series debut of the indelibly talented actor Boman Irani and rising star Samara Tijori showing another side of the coin of a complex father-daughter relationship. In a daughter’s quest to unearth the truth, who can she trust when her family wishes to hide the truth under the garb of love and protection?

Masoom, directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner, is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series Blood, exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one. The show is produced under the Dreamers & Doers Co. banner, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment. Joining the lead cast will be Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha, amongst others. The series also features a soulful soundtrack composed by the famous Anand Bhaskar Collective.

Director Mihir Desai said , “A daughter’s hunt to know the truth when her whole family tries to conceal it is where the story of Masoom begins. Her mother's untimely death becomes a catalyst in unraveling the secrets of the family. I am happy to have worked with Boman Irani and Samara Tijori, who portray a poignant father-daughter relationship.”

Showrunner Gurmmeet Singh said , “A big shout out to Disney+ Hotstar for giving us the opportunity to bring this story to life and take it live to the entire nation, extremely happy to have associated with Disney+ Hotstar on this creative journey. With Masoom, we set out to create a thriller that tugs on family ties and hidden truths, a microscopic look at the lives of a family who have been tainted by secrets, forever, hoping the audience will enjoy the show as much as we did while making it”

Veteran actor, Boman Irani, said, “I made my long-awaited digital debut with Masoom on Disney+ Hotstar, who has been creating some of my favorite series this year. The series is a window that opens a new world for me and helps me reach a wider audience. Playing the father to my reel life daughter Samara was quite challenging as it was intense and gritty. It has been fascinating acting alongside fresh talent like Samara and the extremely talented crew. I had the pleasure of seeing a young actor chisel her art and, in a way, it helped me grow too.”

Actor Samara Tijori said , “In Masoom, I play a young girl who is on a quest to uncover the truth when everyone around her wishes to leave it buried. Getting to play this role with a veteran actor like Boman Irani as my on-screen father was a great learning experience. As a whole, working with a cast and crew that had so much experience, I grew as a performer and a person. I really hope audiences enjoy the thrill and rush that the story will take you through.”

When 21-year-old Sana Kapoor receives news of her bedridden mother’s mysterious death, she instantly decides to drive down to her estranged family in Punjab. However, on her arrival, uneasiness greets her as her father, brother, and extended family seem to hide secrets that fuel her suspicions. Once his most loved child, Sana and her father now seem to hold a love-hate relationship as he demands she leave the house as soon as the rituals are over to stop her from digging up dirt in the family.

Will Sana ever discover the story behind her mother's death?