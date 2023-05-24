Bloody Daddy trailer OUT: Fierce & intense looking Shahid Kapoor is a man on mission in Ali Abbas Zafar's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Bloody Daddy' is here! The 'Farzi' actor took to his social media and dropped the video of an intense and rugged-looking Shahid, who is engrossed in action with a gun in his hands. The action then proceeds to show how Shahid's character is aiming to take revenge for a personal crisis. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. Dropping the video, Shahid wrote, "One hell of a BLOODY night…Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy. Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June!"

The gripping video was full of power-packed action sequences where Shahid Kapoor is seen showing off his fierce looks. The trailer opens with the actor's voice recalling the story of the night when things took a wrong turn. Sumair (Shahid Kapoor) goes against drug lords and a crime boss played by Ronit. The actioner promises a suspenseful, thrilling ride to the audience.

Bloody Daddy marks the first collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Shahid Kapoor. Shahid earlier shared the teaser on his Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Get ready for a BLOODY good time at the movies. #BloodyDaddy June 9, 2023 on @officialjiocinema."

Sharing his experience of working with Ali Abbas Zafar, Shahid said, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast."

The actor also revealed that his dancing experience helped him understand action choreography really fast. He added, "There's a lot of choreography involved with dance, and because I started dancing at the age of 15, I can memorise things really fast, that helped us. When we did the film, unfortunately, due to COVID we had a lot of issues. The action directors were not from here, some of them were from London, some came from Hollywood, and they are used to a lot of rehearsals. And they came in and they thought that it is going to be a disaster. But because I have done a lot of dancing I could pick it up really fast." 'Bloody Daddy' will stream from June 9 on Jio cinema.

