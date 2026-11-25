Prime Video is bringing audiences back to the world of Blade Runner with its upcoming series, Blade Runner 2099. Set five decades after the events of Blade Runner 2049, the show explores a future where the balance of power between humans and Replicants has shifted. In this version of Los Angeles, artificial beings created to resemble humans are now in control. The audience has watched the series and is sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Its predecessor was released in the form of a film in 2017, Blade Runner 2049.

Blade Runner 2099 X Review

A user wrote, "Mind blown ep 3 of blade runner 2099 dropped huge lore shock This series keeps getting better and better with each ep #BladeRunner2099 #PrimeVideo."

Another user didn't find it worth. "Yeah, episode 1 was enough for me, I won't be wasting my time on any more of #BladeRunner2099 The production is pretty good, but the acting is terrible, the editing is worse, and the story isn't engaging at all. Also, Michelle Yeoh needs to fire her current agent."

Here are some other reviews of Blade Runner 2099 on X:

What is the story of Blade Runner 2099?

The story follows Cora, played by Hunter Schafer, who is constantly on the run and forced to take on a new identity as a Blade Runner. Her path crosses with Olwen, a Replicant played by Michelle Yeoh, who has only a few days left to live. The two form an unlikely partnership as they try to uncover a dangerous secret that could put their world at risk.

For Yeoh, joining the Blade Runner universe meant stepping into a world that has long been recognised as one of science fiction's most distinctive creations. The actor reflects on the series' take on the conflict between humans and Replicants, its expansive world-building and what makes Schafer stand out as an action heroine.

Blade Runner 2099: Episodes and cast

Blade Runner 2099 released on November 25 with eight episodes. It features Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben in pivotal roles, alongside Yeoh and Schafer. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Alcon Television Group, Blade Runner 2099 has an extensive executive producing team. It includes Silka Luisa, Ridley Scott, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Tim Gamble, Isa Dick Hackett, Jonathan van Tulleken and Steven Johnson.

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