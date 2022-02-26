Bigg Boss Telugu OTT contestants list: Tejaswi Madivada, Ariyana & others to enter Nagarjuna Akkineni's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Nagarjuna Akkineni will host Bigg Boss Non-Stop, the digital version of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

The 24-hour OTT version of the sensational 'Bigg Boss' show, is back to entertain the Telugu television audience. The makers have of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu's OTT version 'Bigg Boss Non-Stop' announced that the curtain-raiser episode will air on Saturday, February 26. The promos released of the show have confirmed that Nagarjuna Akkineni will be hosting this season. Earlier, on Friday, the makers unveiled a video in which the 'Manmadhudu' actor is seen exploring the colourful sets, where the contestants of the first season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' will reside for the coming days on the show.

It is reported that the 24-hour show will have 17 contestants, the list, which includes contestants from the previous five seasons of the reality show in Telugu.

Reportedly, these contestants will be getting locked inside the house:

Tejaswi Madivada

Mahesh Vitta

Anil Rathod

Mumait Khan

Akhil Sarthak

Mitraaw Sharma

Ashu Reddy

Ariyana Glory

Nataraj Master

Hamida Khatoon

7Arts Sarayu aka Sarayu Roy

It is also informed that the show will continue to be telecasted for 12 weeks, as of now, but there are chances that the makers will prolong a couple of weeks, as per the requirement.