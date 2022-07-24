Bigg Boss OTT Kannada: Kichcha Sudeep unveils FIRST promo, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT Kannada

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep unveiled the promo of the first OTT edition of upcoming 'Bigg Boss Kannada', which will be streamed on Voot. With six weeks of unprecedented access, engagement and interactivity, viewers will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive week-long live feed from the house.

Talking about the show, Sudeep said: "It is really exciting to see the growing anticipation for the first OTT season, and the new avatar will surely live up to this craze.

"As the promo suggests, the OTT season will be a dream come true for the Bigg Boss fans to see 24x7 live action with entertainment, drama, and a lot more that will certainly keep our viewers hooked for six weeks. The madness has just begun. Stay tuned."

'Bigg Boss Kannada' has amassed great popularity in the previous years.

With a line-up of participants with interesting back stories and its fair share of ups and downs, it has been one of the most popular shows in the reality TV segment.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT edition airs on Voot on August 6.

