Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner: Sana Makbul lifts trophy, takes home Rs 25 lakh prize money

Sana Makbul has lifted the coveted Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy tonight. After 42 days of spending a life isolated from the outside world, Sana emerged as the winner of the reality show. Along with the trophy, Sana takes home Rs 25 lakh prize money. After the final eviction of Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik in the last week, the show got its top 5 finalists of this season. The finalists included Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and rapper Naezy. The show commenced on June 21 this year with 16 participants including Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Chandrika Dixit, Shivani Kumar, Lovekesh Kataria, and Armaan Malik, among others. Ex-TikToker and social media personality Adnaan Shaikh joined the show as the wild card entry on Day 24.

The first eviction of the night was Kritika Malik, followed by Sai Ketan Rao and then shockingly Ranvir Shorey. It was a coincidence who entered the show on number one and two end up being the last two contestants.

This was the first time when the grand finale episode of BB OTT was held on Friday instead of Sunday. In the first season, Divya Agarwal received Rs 25 lakh as prize money in the maiden season and in the second edition Elvish Yadav got the same amount.

The finale episode witnessed several power-packed performances from the evicted and the finalists contestants. In the end, Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul's dance off was showcased.

In the Grand Finale episode, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao joined the host Anil Kapoor on stage to promote their upcoming horror comedy flick, Stree 2.

