Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy apologises to YouTuber Armaan Malik after a nasty brawl

The latest season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is continuously providing the audience with lots of entertainment and drama. Every contestant in the house is trying their best to secure a safe spot and reach the finale. Recently, Chandrika Dixit popularly known as 'Vada Pav Girl' got eliminated from the house. After her exit, Bigg Boss assigned a task to all the housemates to pack the bags of Chandrika.

Later on, Armaan was packing the bags and approached Naezy for help but the rapper refused at the same moment. Moreover, in the latest episode, Naezy the rapper was seen saying sorry to Armaan after refusing to help him.

Then, Ranvir Shorey went to Naezy and took him to the washroom area. There he made him understand where the rapper went wrong. Ranvir says, "Naezy, if your mood is all okay then can I say something?" In response to this, the rapper asked him to continue. Ranvir continues, "At night, when you were eating an apple, Armaan came to you and asked for your help in packing Chandrika's bag. But you said no to him on his face directly, which I felt was not good. My leg is injured because of which I can't go and help him. If you keep this same attitude of yours to say no to everyone then all will feel bad."

Soon, frustrated Armaan also comes in, he says to Naezy, "Why every time you deny to work whenever a small task comes to do? You are always ahead in eating and sleeping but when it comes to doing some task, you back off by giving an excuse that you are feeling sleepy. Why is it so?" Naezy replied that he didn't want to deny him in helping.

Armaan questioned him by saying if you wanted to help then why did you denied? The rapper Naezy said he thought Armaan would be capable enough to do it alone. The YouTuber Armaan said I just told you to pick up her bags but you said that you are feeling sleepy. He continued saying, "Naezy the way you are always ahead in eating and sleeping, try to help others also." To which the rapper agreed.

However, they both had an argument which luckily got solved after Naezy approached the YouTuber and apologised to him. He mentioned Armaan bhai, last night when you called me for help, maybe intentionally I denied it because of my laziness but I accept my mistake. And will not repeat it in the future." Kritika was standing beside the two and she praised the rapper for his efforts.

The nominated contestants for this week, are Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik and Sana Sultan. On the other hand, the housemates also welcomed the new wildcard entry this week, who is Adnaan Shaikh, the YouTuber.