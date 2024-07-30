Bigg Boss OTT 3: Have Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao shown out of BB house in double eviction?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know latest update on Bigg Boss OTT 3

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is all set for its finale, which will take place on August 2. Recently, 'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui was seen on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and fans are quite excited for his entry in the show. However, in the recent promo of the show, Munawar is seen shutting up the contents of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' with his questions. Now the news is coming that Bigg Boss has surprised the audience by doing a double eviction before the finale. Let's know who has been evicted from the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 double eviction

Now only 7 contestants are left in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', including Naezy, Ranveer Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan, Armaan Malik, Luv Kataria and Sana Maqbool. Now the news is coming that in the last week of the show, Bigg Boss has surprised everyone by doing two eliminations of Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumar. Let us tell you that in the last episode, Armaan Malik was seen nominating Lavkesh Kataria, Sana Maqbool and Sai Ketan Rao for the upcoming eliminations.

These two contestants had to be evicted?

Now if the news is to be believed, Armaan Malik has had to be evicted from the house due to fewer votes. However, after this Bigg Boss gave another shock. If further reports are to be believed then, Sai Ketan Rao has also been evicted along with Armaan. According to media reports, Munawar Farooqui and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary entered the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' and announced the eviction of Armaan and Sai Ketan.

The finale will be held on this day

Let us tell you that now the contestants i.e. Sana Maqbool, Kritika Malik, Ranveer Shorey, Luv Kataria and Naezy will clash for the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' trophy. However, now it remains to be seen who remains in the top 2. This will be known in the grand finale of the show.

