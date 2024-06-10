Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor's ‘Ab Sab Badlega’ new promo out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor's new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is out now

Following the announcement of Anil Kapoor taking over as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3, JioCinema Premium has now unveiled an enthralling promo featuring the megastar. Premiering on June 21, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set for its release. This time, instead of Salman Khan, well-known actor Anil Kapoor will be seen hosting the show. A glimpse of Anil's look has also been shown along with the date of Bigg Boss OTT 3 Premier.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 new promo



The promo showcases Anil Kapoor narrating his life journey, reflecting on how everyone said, "Kya hi baaki hai AK?", to which he responds, "Abhi to bas shuru kia hai," as he takes over as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The promo further sets the tone for the most exciting season ever as he drops hints on what’s in store for the contestants in the show. Season 3 brings in the theme of Ab Sab Badlega, with a captivating message: Thoda Logic, Thoda Magic.

Watch the promo here:

The show will be on air on this day

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will be streamed on Jio Cinema from June 21. The OTT platform introduced Anil and wrote - Introducing Anil Kapoor as the new host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. From ruling the big screen to now the Bigg Boss house, Anil Kapoor is something special. "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team. We are both young at heart. People often joke that I am reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss has this quality. It feels like going back to school, trying something new and exciting. I am going to bring 10 times more of that same energy to Bigg Boss. I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it," said the actor in a recent press meet.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

The makers have not yet shared the list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants, but it is being speculated that the names of the contestants who will be seen in the show this time are as follows. Checkout the speculated list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants here:

Rapper RCR

Ashish Sharma

Singer Navjeet Singh

Nirvair Pannu

Jatin Talwar

Nidhi Talwar

Khushi Punjaban

Vivek Chaudhary

Cheshta Bhagat

Nikhil Mehta

Shehzada Dhami

Arhaan Bahl

Armaan Malik

Payal Malik

Also Read: Poochna nahi, dhoondna hai: Mirzapur S3 release date announced but with a twist