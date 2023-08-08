Bigg Boss OTT 2: Uorfi Javed enters the house, Elvish Yadav has THIS to say to her

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Uorfi Javed and Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just a few days from its grand finale. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz before they announce the winner of the reality show. In the latest episode, fashion icon and internet sensation Uorfi Javed entered the house and set it ablaze with her stint.

The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant surprised the housemates and had a banter with Elvish Yadav. The world knows Urofi Javed is popular for her DIY-style statements. During a conversation with the contestants, she said she thinks Bigg Boss got inspired by her, which is why they introduced the recycling theme. Javed was seen sporting an outfit made of recycled items, including screws.

As the episode progressed, she turned to Elvish Yadav and asked him which outfit he would like to design for her. Replying to her, Yadav said he wants to design a salwar suit for her.

Further, Javed said it is not like she doesn't wear a salwar suit and she likes to wear whatever she wants as she is comfortable in her body. Yadav then specified that he wants to design a green-colored salwar suit. Javed also promised to wear it during the finale episode.

Watch the video here:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kick-started on June 17 and will end on August 14. The show was extended for two weeks as it became one of the most-watched shows on JioCinema. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid got evicted in a double elimination among Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar. The audience is rooting for a face-off between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. While Malhan entered the house on its grand premiere day, Yadav is a wild card contestant, who entered with Aashika Bhatia.

