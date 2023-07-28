Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar's Instagram account disabled; fans furious

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Puneet Superstar

Puneet Superstar aka Lord Puneet, who recently entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a contestant, is back in the spotlight when the Instagram account of the internet sensation was disabled. Yes, you read it right. Puneet Superstar's Instagram account cannot be found anymore.

The update has divided Twitter and left Puneet's fans furious, who are demanding justice. While a section of Bigg Boss lovers is celebrating MC Stan, others are certainly not happy. For those who don't know, after his elimination from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Puneet called the Bigg Boss 16 winner 'keeda'.

Check out fans' reactions here:

Puneet had shared a video on his Instagram and spoke about MC Stan, who was a panelist on the reality show's grand premiere episode. He had said, "Bigg Boss can go to hell. I don't need anyone. Puneet Superstar will always be a star. This insect MC Stan challenged me and my comedy. Friends quickly download Elo Elo app where I will be live at 4 pm tomorrow and pull up everyone one by one. All you useless, jobless, penniless people want to ride on my success, but Puneet will always be a star."

However, he deleted the video later.

Who is Puneet Superstar?

Puneet Superstar shot to fame on social media when his yelling and screeching videos went viral on TikTok. In most of the videos, he would screech at the camera and pour anything on his face including chilly powder, toothpaste, floor cleaner, shampoo, and others. After TikTok was banned, Puneet started making reels on Instagram and enjoyed a fan following of 3 million people.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended by two weeks and added Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia as wild card contestants. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Falaq Naaz was evicted after housemates voted her out.

Also Read: Captain Miller teaser OUT: Dhanush's film is packed with high-octane action and drama

Latest Web Series News