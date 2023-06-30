Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls Abhishek 'badtameez', says 'needs to learn how to communicate...'

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA Pooja Bhatt slams Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2: In the latest episode, actress Pooja Bhatt stated that she is disappointed with co-contestant Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. She was having a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, when she said, "I am very disappointed with Abhishek. He says something, does something else. At this age, he has all the answers. He has answers to questions, which don’t even exist. It’s toxic masculinity and arrogance.” Adding, "Abhishek needs communication skills, especially with women.”

On the other hand, Abhishek, while talking to Manisha Rani, says, "Pooja ma’am knows I am the only one who will argue with her. That’s why we don’t get along. They are good on your face and then call you out when you turn back. Badtameez."

"They have nothing against me. They just know to play women card, ‘You can’t respect women, you have no sanskaar’. Women also should respect men. If someone slits my throat, should I not stop her saying ‘ya come and kill me you are a woman’. I don’t want to play. They just have women card and age card. Hum aunty hai, hum auraat hai."

The spat blew up when Bigg Boss gave the contestants a task where they were asked to advise a fellow contestant without sugar-coating words. Abhishek and Pooja took the opportunity and slammed each other. Abhishek said, "I would appreciate if sometimes you also try to understand the other person’s point of view. I feel you don’t understand other person’s perspective. I also feel you should take a stand if one person is wrong."

Pooja gave it back saying, "Who are you? The personality that I have seen of yours in the house, I feel you don’t like women be younger or elder. You feel insecured in female authority. You never bodyshame anyone. You are a social media star. Be a role model. You are a good looking young man, your female fan following might get scared seeing your personality. I have no enmity with you. I want you to be the man, who are appreciative of women and respect them. I have made some friends for life. I wouldn’t mind to make you a friend too."

