Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reacts to Abhishek Malhan's remarks on Bebika Dhurve: 'Izzat de...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: In the latest episode, actress Pooja Bhatt stated that she is disappointed with co-contestant Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. With heavy drama and reactions by the housemates, things turned ugly in the house. Pooja and Bebika Dhurve were seen sitting and having a conversation over the major brawl that happened between Abhishek and Bebika in the Classroom task.

Speaking about the incident, Pooja expressed, "Yesterday in fact when I heard Abhishek yelling that 'ladka hota toh muh tod deta, ladki hai toh izzat de raha hu'. I just paused and there should be no reaction to it. He must have spoken it in rage and I think he is smart enough to realise that he did not sound right."

Bebika replied, "Izzat kahan deta hai woh, he always gets support for his behaviour." Pooja then added, "I don't think that is true, you shouldn't go into this rhetoric Bebika." She further added, "I noticed that in that bad tone and words, he got aggressive and I calmly told him to go ahead and hit me. This is when he got shocked." To this, Pooja then responded, "He was expecting you to give him back in rage but you disarmed him by changing your tactic." Bebika then asked Pooja, "I have never overreacted to them targeting my parents." Pooja joked, "You have overreacted on many other things. But I hear you, don't feel the sense of control. Now hold on to this calm and control."

Well, Abhishek and Bebika ended up in a major argument over the latter's comment about former's parents. Abhishek ranted, "Bolna tereko nahi aata, Badtameez tu hai, Tere maa baap pe hakk ho na, woh tumhe sabse pehle ghar se bahar kare. Agar tere maa baap ko teri harkaton se sharam aayegi. Besharam, badtameez ladki." Following this, Avinash Sachdev asked Bebika to apologise to Abhishek and she refused.

Then Abhishek yelled, "Ladki hai na tu isiliye izzat de raha hu. Tu gandh hai, teacher ki aukat hai teri?" He tried to hit her but the housemates stopped him. Bebika yelled, "Maar ke dikha na, maarna."

Earlier, Pooja accused Abhishek Malhan of being unfair to her. She claimed that Abhishek often body shames Bebika."Mujhe bhi Tun Tun sunna khatakta kyunki jis duniya mein main rehti hoon auraton ko Tun Tun nahi bolte. But I let it go because I think yehi hai yahan ka vibe hai, logon ko koi problem hai nahi isse.” She also revealed that Abhishek was probably “insecure” about the attention Bebika gets from her.

