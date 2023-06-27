Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt nominates Aaliya Siddiqui, says 'shaadi meri bhi tooti hai... Stop...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pooja Bhatt nominates Aaliya Siddiqui

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestants Pooja Bhatt and Aaliya Siddiqui are constantly on loggerheads these days. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife leaves no chance to make comments on Pooja, the latter is giving it back to her. After Salman Khan, several contestants have slammed Aaliya for always bringing up her divorce from Nawazuddin in the show. Now, in the latest episode, there was a huge altercation between the two during the nomination round.

During nominations, Pooja Bhatt took Aaliya Siddiqui's name during her turn and advised her to drop the victim card. She said, "I've been very confused with Aaliya Siddiqui's personality in the last one week and I've been unable to read her. In the last 24 hours I saw a side of her which was quite scary. The kids like Jiya, Bebika will keep fighting with each other and last night Aaliya was trying to instigate that fight. But she did not hesitate to eat a big slice from Bebika's birthday cake. When you dislike, hate someone so much then why are you going and eating a piece of cake of someone with so much joy. These small things about our personalities reveal a lot about our personalities in life, badi badi baatein nahi..."

"We are what we do and not what we say we are going to do. I would like to frankly tell you something, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle and unfortunately a lot more will go through it in the future, but people get tired of seeing the victim card. I think if you drop the victim card, you will go far in life," Pooja added.

On the other hand, Aaliya called out Pooja Bhatt and stated that the latter is promoting negativity by supporting Bebika and because of her the atmosphere of the house is getting destroyed. Adding, that Pooja is dominating and likes to control everyone in the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui opens up on marriage & career plans, says 'there is no respect...'| EXCLUSIVE

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui’s divorce battle grabbed everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. They have two kids, daughter Shora, 12, and son Yaani, 7.

Latest Web Series News