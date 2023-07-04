Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani forcibly kisses Abdu Rozik; Uorfi Javed reacts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manisha Rani forcibly kisses Abdu Rozik

After Akanksha Javed and Jad Hadid's infamous kiss, Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw another kissing incident inside the house. In the recent episode, Manisha Rani was seen kissing Abdu Rozik, who entered the house as a guest, during a task. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant was asked to film short dancing videos with the four nominated contestants of his choice.

Manisha Rani got carried away in the task and kissed him on his cheeks multiple times leaving Abdu uncomfortable. However, he smiled. Soon after the episode, social media users came in support of Abdu and slammed Manisha for unintentionally making him uncomfortable. For those unversed, among the four nominated housemates, Abdu decided to shoot videos with Avinash Sachdeva, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, and Manisha Rani. Abdu and Manisha went into the jacuzzi to shoot the video.

After the task, Abdu was heard saying that he wished he chose someone else for the video. Later, Jiya and Avinash were seen discussing the incident and how Manisha kissing him forcibly made him uncomfortable. Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant Uorfi Javed also reacted to the incident. On her Instagram, she wrote, "This was so uncomfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He's not a kid. Boundaries people.”

This week, Akanksha Puri became the fourth contestant to be evicted from the house. Nominated contestants Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Akanksha were asked to discuss among themselves and decide who deserves to get eliminated. However, the trio failed to do so within the given time following which Salman Khan interrupted and evicted Akanksha Puri due to fewer votes. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also schooled Akanksha and Jad Hadid for kissing for 30 seconds during a task. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just four weeks away from the finale.

