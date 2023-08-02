Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt reveals Pooja ran their house during struggling days; kisses Manisha Rani

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA Bigg Boss OTT 2 update

Mahesh Bhatt has left Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans furious for the way he greeted Manisha Rani. The filmmaker recently entered the house to extend his support to his daughter and actor Pooja Bhatt. She is among the most popular participants this year. Emotional on seeing his daughter, the veteran director shared several anecdotes from his life. While their teary reunion grabbed Bollywood lovers' attention, Manish Rani's fans are miffed with his approach to her.

For the unversed, Pooja is Mahesh’s daughter with Kiran Bhatt Aka Lorraine Bright who he married in 1970. Kiran and Mahesh also have a son named Rahul. In 1986, Mahesh married Soni Razdan with whom he has two daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt ran their house during struggling days

Mahesh Bhatt opened up about how Pooja became the bread earner in his family during tough times. He revealed, Pooja stepped up and became the backbone of the family. She took the initiative to pursue a modelling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modelling world played a crucial role in running the household during those difficult days.

Mahesh also gave a piece of advice to contestant Manisha Rani. He said to her 'Is shor meh khamoshi ke maayne samjo'. Upon Manisha's request to seek advice on her career, Mahesh graciously imparted his invaluable wisdom. He advised her to be true to herself.

Fans angry with Mahesh Bhatt

Seems like Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans are unhappy about a video of Mahesh Bhatt’s interaction with Manisha Rani. His exchange with Manisha has left many on the internet "uncomfortable". A user said, "Dekhne mei hi itna uncomfortable feel ho rha hai, manisha ko kaise feel hua hoga. Meri ankho mei dekho kya tha be ye." Another added, "He’s making her and us uncomfortable." A third user commented, "What he is doing very uncomfortable. I don’t like his touch."

