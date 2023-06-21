Wednesday, June 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid is 'attracted' to Jiya Shankar; actress accuses Palak Purswani of calling her ex

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid is 'attracted' to Jiya Shankar; actress accuses Palak Purswani of calling her ex

Bigg Boss OTT 2: In the latest episode, Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani came face to face and spoke about their fallout in front of the camera and the viewers. The duo, who was once best friends are now not on talking terms, but unfortunately, they are locked together inside the house.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2023 7:26 IST
Palak Purswani VS Jiya Shankar
Image Source : JIO CINEMA Palak Purswani VS Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 kick-started last week with twelve contestants welcomed by Salman Khan. With lots of drama, the reality show witnessed a high-voltage fight that led to the eviction of Puneet superstar. While many contestants have been friends from outside some are building the equation in the show. On such friendship in BBOTT house is of Jiya Shankar and co-contestant Jad Hadid, Lebanese-born model. Interestingly, they are being crowned this season’s first couple by the audience.

Jad Hadid Says He's 'Attracted' To Jia

Recently, Jad, who was chatting with Jiya and Avinash Sachdev in the garden area opened up about his feelings. He told Jiya, "When I first saw you, I was attracted to you. I think you have the best smile among everyone in the house. I also like the fact that you eat with your mouth close – not that I am intolerant towards anyone who doesn’t – but it’s an important green flag for me." To this, Jiya added, "You are like a bullet train. You dive right in. You should take time to know a person. It’s just been three days." 

Adding to Jad’s compliment, Avinash said, "Teri smile sabse achhi hain. Yeh toh maine bhi bola hain. Main toh tujhe muh pe bol sakta hoon (Your smile is the best. I have also said that)."

Jiya VS Palak Purswani 

In the latest episode, Jiya and Palak came face to face and spoke about their fallout in front of the camera and the viewers. The duo, who was once best friends are now not on talking terms, but unfortunately, they are locked together inside the house. Clearing out their differences, Palak asked Jiya if she broke her friendship with her as she doesn't listen to her, Jiya said, "You don't listen Palak and it is a fact." She further added, "You came for my birthday party, to wish me and be with me, but you went and sat with others and started to party with them. You shared posts and pictures with them and flooded Instagram with their posts. It was my birthday but there was no single birthday wish or post for me, you didn't even feel like talking to me, it is a very small thing but it mattered to me because you were my best friend and I would do it for you."

"I was very hurt by the incident. Kyunki woh mera birthday tha. And if you had problems with me, and you felt like I was giving cold shoulders you should have come and cleared. Tu cold de rahi hai toh I won't give you cold." 

To this, Palak responded, "I felt like I came to the party unwanted, I got that reaction from you." Jiya added, "But then you should have spoken to me." Palak said, "We spoke about it and I clearly remember and I told you I'm with you the entire day, things are fine, let it happen organically. I didn't want to give importance to that incident as it was your birthday."

Related Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid, says 'I won’t leave you...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kisses Jad Hadid, says 'I won’t leave you...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These are the nominated contestants for the first week; check here

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These are the nominated contestants for the first week; check here

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan 'keeda makoda' after elimination from the house

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan 'keeda makoda' after elimination from the house

Jiya then highlighted another incident where she accused Palak of calling former's ex. "I had a breakup with someone and you are calling that person whenever we met and everywhere all of a sudden, Mera breakup hogaya aur tu woh insaan ko harr ek jagah bula rahi hai... achanak se matlab pehle toh mujhe kabhi dikha nahi...." Palak clarified that Jiya should have been vocal about not liking her ex's presence and Jiya added that she had told about it to her, but she still kept calling him. Jiya said, "It was very disturbing to me." Palak then added, "Even I was done and it was very exhausting and mera ye tha ki it was done."

Latest Web Series News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section

Top News

Related Ott News

Latest News