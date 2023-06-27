Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid asks Manisha Rani for a french kiss; internet reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani

Temperature is rising in Bigg Boss OTT 2! Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid have been hogging headlines since the grand premiere of the reality show. The flirtatious personality of Manisha is winning hearts on social media. The social media star has been seen flirting with Jad Hadid often inside the house and undoubtedly, the audience is enjoying the show.

A video from Bigg Boss OTT live feed is circulating on social media wherein the Dubai-based model can be seen asking for a French kiss and what follows next leaves the other housemates in splits. It all starts when Manisha playfully said, "You were teasing me then, now I am all decked up. I am here for you to tease me."

She then says her kisses cost Rs. 5 lakh each, but they are free for Jad. The model sits near her and asks for a French Kiss. Manisha, all red, then clarifies that a French kiss is not normal in India and she is okay with a kiss on the forehead but nothing more than that. Manisha continued that kissing on the forehead is only for lovers in her culture. She later asks Jad to take her to Dubai and then he can get a French kiss from her.

Watch the video here:

Bigg Boss OTT fans reacted to the incident and trolled Jad Hadid for demanding a French kiss from Manisha Rani. For those unversed, a video from the live feed went viral wherein Jad Hadid made Akanksha Puri uncomfortable during a task. He was spotted pulling the actress closer to him which made her a tad uncomfortable.

Watch here:

Earlier, Jad was seen flirting with jailed Akanksha. He was also trolled for asking about the colour of her underwear earlier.

Also Read: Amid divorce, Kusha Kapila trolled for agreeing with Karan Johar: 'Sexual infidelity is not...' | WATCH

Latest Web Series News