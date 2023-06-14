Bigg Boss OTT 2 House Photo: Is sustainability the theme of Salman Khan's show?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss OTT 2 House Photo

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been making headlines since the time it was announced. The reality show will be hosted by Salman Khan, who replaced last time's host Karan Johar, and will start streaming on Jio Cinemas from June 17. On Tuesday, the first glimpse of the 13 contestants was released and fans went crazy to witness many social media influencers and TV actors joining the show this time. While the contestants aren't much mystery any more, the house is. Like every year, a gorgeous Bigg Boss house is expected to be seen with a lavish living room, swimming area, garden and others.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house will have sustainability as the theme. According to reports, the talented art designer Omung Kumar B, and Production Designer Vanita Garud Kumar known for their artistic magic in creating mesmerizing sets, are said to be infusing sustainability into the fabric of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. With his previous masterpieces for the show, fans are eagerly awaiting to see what new aesthetics he will bring to the table this time.

Talking about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants; celebrities like Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Falak Naaz, Aaliyah Siddiqui, Manisha Rani, Akanksha Puri, Jia Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Lord Puneet, Bebika and others will be joining the show this year.

Earlier, Salman Khan released the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and said, "This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram Milayi jodi. I am sure it was never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers." The promo showed Salman and Raftaar shaking a leg on the hook step.

With the tagline "Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi," this season introduces several firsts, empowering the audience with ultimate control over the game, allowing them to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios. Being live, viewers can interact with housemates, shaping outcomes related to weekly ration, spot eliminations, and task decisions.

