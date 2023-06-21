Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naaz says 'Mujhe kisi cheez ka darr nahin' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FALAQNAAZZ Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naaz says 'Mujhe kisi cheez ka darr nahin'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: TV actress Falaq Naaz entered the BB house as the first contestant. She was introduced by host Salman Khan as someone who is courageous and brave. Lately, the actress was in the limelight for defending her brother Sheezan Khan who was an accused in Tunisha Sharma's death case. The actress was very vocal about the same and says she isn't afraid to talk about it on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Falaq Naaz, in an exclusive interview with India TV, said that her family wasn't wrong and if it is required, she will face the comments with bravery inside the house as well.

Here's what she has to say-

Why did you decide to take part in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

It doesn’t matter where it’ll air – television or OTT. The brand — Bigg Boss — is enough for me. If Salman Khan sir is hosting that show, people will watch it regardless. This year was hard, so I felt that it’s the time I come to the fore and show people who I am personally. Until now, no one knows anything about my personal life. I have kept it completely private. My fans have loved me in different characters but through the reality show, I want to win hearts as Falaq. I want them to be fans of my real self and not my characters. That’s my motive. Toh lagega ki naam aur izzat kamaa lee hain (It’ll feel as though I’ve earned fame and respect).

It’s been a tough year following Tunisha Sharma’s tragic death and your brother, Sheezan Khan’s arrest. Do you think it’ll be tough to keep personal matters away from the public eye, now that you will be a part of Bigg Boss OTT?

Guard woh karta hain jisko koi darr ho. Jab kuch kiya hee nahi waisa toh guard kyun karna hai? Show ka jab concept pata hain toh kyun hide karu? I think people only come to the show when they are truly ready for it. Mujhe kisi cheez ka darr nahin hain. I’m sure log mujhe bahut pyaar dene waale hain. Baki izzat dena toh upar wale ke haath mein hai (If they haven’t done anything like that needs to be hidden from the public, why fear? We already know the concept of the show. I think people only come to the show when they are truly ready for it. I’m not afraid of anything. I’m sure people will give me a lot of love. As for respect, that is in the hands of God).

Bigg Boss is all about what makes one stand out from the crowd. What do you think you’ll bring to the table?

My rawness. Real hona har kisi ke bas ki baat nahi hain. Aap jaise ho waise sabko dikhana – yeh bahut badi cheez hai – without thinking whether or not someone will accept you for who you are. (Being true to oneself and being real is not something everyone can do, especially in today’s world). I don’t fear it. I think that’s my strongest personality trait and I’m sure it’ll work in my favour on the show.

Do you have a strategy in mind to sustain in the game?

You have to be very quick about everything. We have just got 6 weeks in hand. The presence of mind is very important because there isn’t much time to lazily observe and react.

