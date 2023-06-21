Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui opens up on marriage & career plans, says 'there is no respect...'| EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his ex-wife Aaliya have been in the headlines for some time now due to their strained relationship. Amid this, Aaliya Siddiqui, who is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, has admitted that her identity is limited to being a stars wife. When Salman Khan introduced, Aaliya on the stage, she said, "My identity has always been being a star wife. When there is no respect in your relationship, that relationship weakens. I know with what difficulties I have spent last 19 years. When there is no one to listen inside, then you scream it outside and I did the same. I want to end all the troubles I have had in my married life and that’s why I am in Bigg Boss.”

"I want to erase the shadow of my troubled marriage from my life. That is the reason I am here on Bigg Boss," she reasoned. Taking up Bigg Boss OTT 2, Aaliya shared, "A new journey in my life is beginning. I always wished to begin my career. I don’t want to remember my past much. I wish to close my past on a happy note. Problems do crop up and you react according to situations.”

When asked about her wish to break free of the ‘star wife'; image, she said, “I agree I am known as a star wife. I have never denied that. So many problems cropped up in my marriage that I wanted to make something of my own. Bigg Boss OTT 2 provided me the perfect platform to create that identity of my own."

Amid her and Nawaz's ongoing feud, Aaliya had shared a happy picture of herself with a friend and wrote, "Don’t I have the right to be happy?" Following this, she was slammed by a section of society for not changing her surname. ALSO READl Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya planning to marry soon? Reacts when asked to drop actor's surname

On May 06, taking to Instagram, Aaliya Siddiqui dropped a picture of her posing with a cup of coffee in her hand. Dressed in black and red dress, she posed alongside a man whose identity is yet to be revealed. She wrote "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui’s divorce battle grabbed everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. They have two kids, daughter Shora, 12, and son Yaani, 7.

Latest Web Series News