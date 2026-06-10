Bhushan Kumar-backed Made In India: A Titan Story is making waves; 8 behind-the-scenes facts you should know

New Delhi:

Made In India: A Titan Story has found a strong connect with viewers, earning praise from both audiences and critics for its inspiring narrative, emotional depth and standout performances. Featuring Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Kaveri Seth and Lakshvir Saran, the series is currently streaming worldwide on Amazon MX Player and Prime Video.

Backed by T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture, the show is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Prabhleen Sandhu, along with T-Series Films co-producer and Head of Originals Shiv Chanana. Directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Karan Vyas, the series is based on Vinay Kamat's book Titan: Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand, with the adaptation rights acquired by producer Sunil Bohra.

Made In India: A Titan Story gets promiment features

With Made In India: A Titan Story, the makers have chosen a grounded approach to storytelling, focusing on authenticity and emotional depth instead of larger-than-life drama. The production house has also secured the adaptation rights to the upcoming book Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V. G. Siddhartha, along with several other inspirational stories.

The series has received appreciation from viewers across the globe and reportedly crossed 4.5 million views within just five days of its release. Even Amul joined the celebrations with a topical inspired by the show, carrying the tagline, “Made In India – A Bitin’ Story. Ghadi Ghadi Khao.”

The recognition didn't stop there. The Department of Posts, Government of India, also unveiled a commemorative postcard and envelope inspired by the series, celebrating a story that has resonated with audiences across the country.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Made In India: A Titan Story

Unknown facts about Made In India: A Titan Story

Another aspect that has caught viewers' attention is the level of research and detail that went into recreating the world of the series. Here are some lesser-known facts about Made In India: A Titan Story:

• The production team paid close attention to period accuracy, recreating the India of the late 1970s and 1980s through costumes, office spaces, advertising styles and industrial settings.

• Jim Sarbh revealed that nearly 80 to 90 per cent of his career has involved playing real-life personalities, making this another addition to his list of biographical roles.

• Co-stars shared that Naseeruddin Shah often arrived on set so well prepared that several scenes were completed in a single take.

• The makers used classic Hindi songs across the series to capture the nostalgia and emotional atmosphere of 1980s India.

• Since there is very little archival footage of Titan founder Xerxes Desai, Jim Sarbh relied on extensive research, conversations and instinct to shape the character.

• To achieve the character's look, Jim Sarbh chose not to wear a wig and instead shaved half his head every day. The actor admitted he spent much of the shoot wearing caps and hats when he was off camera.

• The series also makes use of archival footage, retro Bollywood music and vintage production design to recreate the mood of post-independence India.

• Critics have praised director Robbie Grewal for transforming a story centred around watches into an emotionally engaging OTT drama, despite the subject being unconventional for the format.

Made In India: A Titan Story was released on June 3.

Also read: Made in India: A Titan Story release date announced; Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh's series looks gripping