Image Source : TWITTER/AMAZONPRIME Bestseller: Trailer of Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty and Gauahar Khan starrer psychological thriller out

The wait is finally over! On Tuesday, the makers of 'Bestseller' have unveiled the trailer and it has taken everyone's excitement a whole notch higher. Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the psychological thriller is a perfect blend of suspense and drama. It features Arjan Bajwa, Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, and Satyajeet Dubey in the lead roles. The trailer gives a glimpse of popular novelist Tahir (Arjan Bajwa) who's hungry to strike gold with his next book. He meets a fan (Shruti Haasan) whose life inspires him to write his next page-turner. However, that meeting brings a lot of drama and chaos in Tahir's life.

The trailer announcement was made by Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram where he wrote, "Uncovering the story behind the story Watch #BestsellerOnPrime, Feb 18."

Speaking about the show, Arjan said, "The story of Bestseller is one that will have the audiences riveted - each character is so distinct, played to perfection by the very talented cast, expertly guided by the vision of director Mukul Abhyankar. The entire narrative is intriguing and well layered. I am excited about my role as Tahir Wazir, a successful and assertive writer whose life undergoes drastic twists and turns, when he crosses paths with a stranger.

Given the multiple layers to the character, it was a challenging role to play but at the same time a fantastic experience as an actor to portray Tahir. I cannot wait for Bestseller to reach viewers across the world."

'Bestseller' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 18.